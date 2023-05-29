Save the Children Australia appoints new CIO

Save the Children Australia has appointed Big Red Group's former chief technology officer to lead its technology roadmap.

The organisation’s chief operating officer and deputy CEO Mel Parks said she was “delighted” to announce Brent Rutherford has been appointed as its new chief information officer (CIO).

“Brent will be accountable for leading our technology function as we strive to shift from an internal support function to a critical partner in our mission for children," Parks said.

“Brent is known for his strong desire to leverage technology for good and a passion for great user experiences."

As part of his new role, Rutherford will also ensure tech priorities and investments deliver the biggest impact for children.

Rutherford said he was “incredibly excited” about his “new role leading technology for Save the Children Australia.”

“It is hard to explain how awesome it is to have the opportunity to lead a team whose mission is to use technology to directly and meaningfully make the world a better place," he said.

Rutherford takes over from interim CIO Dino Moscato who stepped in after Glenn Davies left the aid and development agency back in November 2022.

Prior to the new role, Rutherford departed experience company Big Red Group (BRG) after the company teamed up with Cognizant, who took over its digital transformation and development of a new technology stack.

He was initially appointed Big Red Group's new CTO in September last year after it created a separate role from the COO role.

At the time, Rutherford told iTnews he was planning on developing a fresh platform that would modernise the group's infrastructure.

Prior to joining Save the Children Australia and BRG, Rutherford was the CIO at InQuik for two years and also worked at digital professional services company, Arq Group in a variety of cloud-based roles.

He also worked at Macquarie Telecom, Apple and Dell.