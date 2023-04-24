SAP to embed ChatGPT in products

By on
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products

First-quarter revenue above expectations after divestment of Qualtrics.

Business software maker SAP reported first-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, backed by growth in its cloud business but lowered its outlook for the year due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit.

SAP, which in January announced plans to cut 3000 jobs as it looked to cut costs, foresees no more restructuring this year and plans to use artificial intelligence technologies like generative AI in its products.

While tougher economic conditions have riled big technology companies, SAP has still been able to grow its revenue by 10 percent in the first quarter to 7.44 billion euros ($12.2 billion), beating a company-provided consensus.

It said it was working with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT that can provide human-like responses to questions.

"We were studying ChatGPT for quite a while... we have built over 50 AI use cases, embedding them with our technology," CEO Christian Klein said in an interview.

Those use cases will be available to customers next month after its annual Sapphire conference, he said.

SAP also has an internal committee with customers, researchers and analysts to check for biases in AI use cases and guard against potential misuse of the technology, Klein said.

Revenue from SAP's lucrative cloud business grew 24 percent year-on-year, broadly in line with consensus. SAP has already discounted subsidiary Qualtrics' profits, which it divested last month, from the current earnings report.

For the year, SAP expects non-IFRS operating profit in the range of 8.6 to 8.9 billion euros, 200 million euros less than before.

Cloud revenue forecast is down by 1.3 billion euros to between 14 billion and 14.4 billion euros.

"Underlying guidance is essentially unchanged, although updated to reflect the disposal of Qualtrics," Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chatgptsapsoftwarestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation
Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress

Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress
Cuscal&#8217;s Basiq warns CDR could sever customers&#8217; direct ties to banks

Cuscal’s Basiq warns CDR could sever customers’ direct ties to banks
Gov services minister to get across IT specialist issue

Gov services minister to get across IT specialist issue

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?