SAP launches product to help firms track supply chain emissions

By on
SAP launches product to help firms track supply chain emissions

Believes being transparent about carbon footprint will be good for business.

SAP launched a product to help firms track greenhouse gas emissions in their supply chains, backing a view that being transparent about their carbon footprint will be good for business.

The German company, which counts 440,000 customers and touches 77 percent of global transaction revenue, sees itself as uniquely positioned to track carbon dioxide emissions that are a major cause of climate change.

Taking a more holistic approach towards the inputs that go into making everything from cars to food will become more important as customers weigh the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions.

"CO2 efficiency will become a differentiator for companies," Thomas Saueressig, the SAP executive board member in charge of product engineering, told reporters.

Saueressig is launching the CO2 tracking product at SAP's annual Sapphire Now user conference, being held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The product, called SAP Carbon Footprint Analytics, will generate so-called network effects, getting smarter as more SAP customers adopt it, he said.

It can drive product ratings and support audits of a firm's carbon footprint.

Saueressig declined to say how much SAP had invested in the product, but said the sum was significant and forecast it would generate an economic return.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
carbon emissions environment sap software tracking

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by Office 365 login issues in A/NZ

Microsoft hit by Office 365 login issues in A/NZ
AFP conducts raids over alleged Finance Dept IT fraud

AFP conducts raids over alleged Finance Dept IT fraud
Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage

Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage
Fisher & Paykel Appliances struck by Nefilim ransomware

Fisher & Paykel Appliances struck by Nefilim ransomware
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?