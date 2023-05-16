SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI

By on
SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI

In recruiting.

SAP will deepen collaboration with Microsoft on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting, the German software maker announced.

SAP's SuccessFactors solutions will be integrated with Microsoft's 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service to access language models and generate natural language, it added.

"We're very excited about the opportunities generative AI unfolds for our industry and our customers," SAP's CEO Christian Klein said.

In late April, Klein said the firm would embed Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in its products.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoftsapsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget
TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system
TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident

TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident
Origin Energy builds its own bill management software

Origin Energy builds its own bill management software

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?