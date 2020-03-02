Samsung shuts South Korean mobile device plant after coronavirus case confirmed

Plant to reopen after disinfect efforts.

Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a company official.

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus cases have been confirmed, was temporarily closed last month after an earlier case was discovered.

The employee tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Samsung said, adding that it will implement “all necessary measures” to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Gumi line, which was closed temporarily last month after an earlier case was discovered, makes Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 premium phones, though its production accounts for a small portion of the company’s entire smartphone output.

The floor where the infected employee worked will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap said.

Meanwhile, LG Innoteck, which supplies camera modules for Apple iPhones, shut down its factory in Gumi on Sunday after one of its workers was confirmed to have contracted the virus, a company official said.

The plant will also be closed on Monday for disinfection, the official said.

Samsung did not have immediate comment.

