Samsung says chips to recover in 2024

By

After best quarterly profit this year.

Samsung Electronics has flagged a gradual recovery in demand in 2024 after reporting its highest quarterly profit so far this year, as the battered memory chip market began showing signs of a rebound from a severe downturn.

Samsung says chips to recover in 2024

The proliferation of on-device artificial intelligence (AI) functions will increase appetite for DRAM chips in premium products in 2024, the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker said in a statement.

"PC and mobile demand is likely to benefit from the arrival of some replacement cycles for products" next year, it added.

The South Korean technology giant said operating profit reached 2.4 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in July-September. Revenue fell 12 percent to 67.4 trillion won.

Although profit fell 78 percent from 10.85 trillion won a year earlier, it was higher than the first quarter's 640 billion won and second quarter's 670 billion won.

Loss in the memory chip business shrank to 3.75 trillion won in the third quarter, versus a 4.36 trillion won loss in the second, as Samsung focused on more profitable advanced chips such as DRAM chips used in AI, while continuing to cut production of older chips.

Manufacturers of smartphones and PCs grappling with weak consumer demand have gradually reduced chip inventories to levels low enough to resume purchases, signalling the end of an industry slump that began last year, analysts said.

Reflecting improving demand, some memory chip prices rebounded toward the end of the third quarter, while in September, overall factory output in South Korea rose for a second consecutive month helped by increasing chip production.

Cross-town rival SK Hynix last week said an AI boom is driving demand in DRAM chips while the effects of memory chipmakers' production cuts are starting to show as clients are placing new orders and chip prices are beginning to stabilise.

Samsung's earnings followed an announcement about new custom chips from smartphone rival Apple, in a continuation of the trend among major players toward in-house chip development.

Samsung said on Tuesday it expects to spend a record 53.7 trillion won in capital expenditure this year, including 47.5 trillion won on chips, to prepare for mid-to-long term demand increase.

The mobile devices business booked a 3.3 trillion won operating profit, slightly higher than 3.24 trillion won last year. Samsung launched its premium foldable smartphones during the quarter, drumming up sales despite a sluggish overall smartphone market.

The third quarter is normally strong for Samsung's mobile and display businesses given that is when it launches flagship smartphones, and demand for display panels from clients such as Apple rises before the debut of the latest iPhone.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwaresamsung

Sponsored Whitepapers

Insights Driven by Data. Verify, and keep verifying: Cybersecurity in a zero-trust world
Insights Driven by Data. Verify, and keep verifying: Cybersecurity in a zero-trust world
The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards

Events

Most Read Articles

Nvidia to make Arm-based PC chips

Nvidia to make Arm-based PC chips
Coles sales boost credited to ecommerce growth

Coles sales boost credited to ecommerce growth
Microsoft pitches glass as eternal storage medium

Microsoft pitches glass as eternal storage medium
Nvidia says US sped up new export curbs on AI chips

Nvidia says US sped up new export curbs on AI chips

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?