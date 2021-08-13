Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

By on
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

After bribery, embezzlement conviction.

Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday, with hopes high at the tech giant that he will also soon be allowed to work as big investment decisions await him.

Lee, 53, appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

"I've caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise," Lee told reporters. "I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard."

Support for his parole, both political, public and from the wider business community, had grown amid anxiety that key strategic decisions are not being made at the South Korean conglomerate.

Convicted of bribing a friend of former president Park Geun-hye, Lee has served 18 months of a revised 30 month sentence.

He initially served one year of a five-year sentence from August 2017 which was later suspended.

That court decision was then overturned and while the sentence was shortened, he was sent back to jail in January this year.

He will still need to gain permission from South Korea's justice ministry to resume work, but that is expected to be a formality.

Although the day-to-day running of the world's biggest memory chip maker and smartphone manufacturer has not been affected by his absence, company sources say decisions on major investment and M&A projects should only be made by Lee.

In particular, a decision on the location of a US$17 billion US plant to produce advanced logic chips awaits his return at a time when there is a global chip shortage and rivals like TSMC and Intel are making large investments.

In a symbolic move, Samsung on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Lee vowed in May 2020 to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware parole samsung vice chair

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end

NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end
Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale

Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale
How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW

How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW
Delays hit mammoth TfNSW app migration as Wipro deal climbs $50m

Delays hit mammoth TfNSW app migration as Wipro deal climbs $50m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?