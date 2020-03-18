Samsung expects chip demand growth despite coronavirus turmoil

By on
Samsung expects chip demand growth despite coronavirus turmoil

Follows dour AGM turnout.

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it expected higher demand and limited supply for computer chips even though the coronavirus pandemic and the US-China trade war were damaging major markets in Europe and the United States.

Samsung Electronics chief executive Kim Ki-nam made the comments at the South Korean tech giant's annual shareholders' meeting, which attracted only 289 people amid the coronavirus outbreak, sharply down from about 1000 last year.

South Korea is battling Asia’s largest outbreak outside China and the virus is spreading fast through other markets like the United States and Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic which has thrown global supply chains into chaos.

Shareholders were scanned with thermal cameras and checked with thermometers as they arrived as part of measures to ensure the meeting could go ahead safely.

Samsung Electronics also adopted electronic voting for the meeting to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
coronavirus covid19 hardware samsung

Most Read Articles

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying
Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders

Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders
Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect

Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect
Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer

Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?