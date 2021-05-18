Samsung Electronics could begin construction of new US chip plant in Q3

Samsung Electronics could begin construction of new US chip plant in Q3

With a target to be operational in 2024.

Samsung Electronics could begin construction of a planned US$17 billion chip plant in the third quarter of this year with a target to be operational in 2024, a South Korean newspaper reported.

Samsung is planning to apply an advanced 5-nanometer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography chip-making process at the plant, which is expected to be in Austin, Texas, the Electronic Times reported citing unnamed industry sources.

Samsung said nothing had been decided.

Documents filed with Texas state officials previously showed Samsung is considering Austin as one of the sites for a new US$17 billion (A$21.8 billion) chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs.

US President Joe Biden has proposed US$50 billion to support chip manufacturing, which has spurred companies like Intel Corp and global No. 1 chip contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to consider major new investments.

chip fabrication hardware plant samsung shortage us

