Salesforce ANZ CEO Pip Marlow to leave

By

After four-year stint.

Salesforce’s ANZ and ASEAN CEO Pip Marlow is set to leave the cloud software maker after a bit over four years.

Salesforce ANZ CEO Pip Marlow to leave
Pip Marlow (Credit: LinkedIn)

Marlow’s impending departure was announced to staff in a note from president and COO Brian Millham, which was sighted by iTnews.

“It’s with mixed emotions that I share Pip Marlow has decided to leave Salesforce to pursue new opportunities,” Millham wrote.

He said Marlow had “made a significant impact on the business” and had championed Salesforce’s internal culture.

Marlow will stay on at Salesforce through this month

A Salesforce Australia spokesperson confirmed Marlow’s departure in a statement to iTnews.

“Pip joined Salesforce in 2019 and has led the team through significant growth while driving great success for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the way she lived our values, empowered diverse teams and modelled our spirit of giving back. 

“We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

The spokesperson did not address questions on the company’s ANZ and ASEAN CEO succession plans, interim or permanent.

Marlow shifted to Salesforce from Suncorp back in 2019. Prior to that, she was a long-time Microsoft executive.

She was initially appointed CEO of ANZ before also taking on ASEAN as well in October 2020.

