SA Water to modernise its data stack

By on
SA Water to modernise its data stack

Hopes to make better use of data and AI organisation-wide.

SA Water intends to build out an enterprise-wide data and AI platform and enhance data skills across the organisation under a modernisation program.

The utility presently operates an "on-premises data technology ecosystem comprised of ... predominantly Microsoft technology" including SQL server instances.

It said that a "series of reviews" had uncovered challenges such as data siloes, governance and visibility, as well as with "implementing and leveraging modern data and analytics including AI technologies."

SA Water said it expects to “rationalise and decommission overlapping or redundant data solutions" once the new platform is in place.

Tender documents state that it also wants to “simplify, standardise, and shorten the development cycles for delivering business intelligence and machine learning solutions including ML pipelines, data preparation, automated learning, model drift detection, model registration, and automated deployment practices."

The utility does not specify what the new platform should look like, but said more broadly that its technology corporate strategy calls for greater cloud service use.

This could include a potential expansion of an Azure tenancy, which is presently used only for internet of things (IoT) data storage.

One of SA Water’s recent projects uses IoT sensors to diagnose faults in its critical pumping facilities; it scored SA Water a place in iTnews' 2023 Benchmark Awards industrial category.

The water supplier’s investments in automation in recent years also include its renewable energy optimisation system, which sells self-generated solar power that SA Water does not use, and the deployment of acoustic sensors for detecting water leaks and breaks in its pipe network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
machine learningsa watersoftwarestorage

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac joins CBA in checking payment details

Westpac joins CBA in checking payment details
Atlassian to cut "around 500" jobs

Atlassian to cut "around 500" jobs
Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions
Kmart Group looks at "multiple" ChatGPT use cases

Kmart Group looks at "multiple" ChatGPT use cases

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?