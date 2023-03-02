SA Water rewrites its tech strategy

SA Water has created four divisions to bolster its technology operations.

The utility said it wants to “transition to a smart utility whilst leading and implementing significant system change programs”.

SA Water is recruiting for a senior leadership team in its technology group, with senior roles covering sovereign technology operations, data and analytics, cyber and resilience, and enterprise architecture.

An SA Water spokesperson told iTnews interviews for three of the roles were completed in February, while a CISO role was advertised three weeks ago.

The CISO replaces Venu Annam, whose title was manager cyber security, risk and resilience, the spokesperson said.

All four new leaders will report to CIO Elise Vervetjes, who joined SA Water in September 2022.

Vervetjes is “leading strategic opportunities in digital and data solutions to support transformation, optimise the way we work and improve experiences and cyber safety for our people and customers,” the spokesperson said.

Since September, Vervetjes worked with the company’s executive leadership to implement its “strategic focus on digital and data”.

Another important part of the role will be leading SA Water’s response to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act or SoCI, the spokesperson said.

“As an organisation with 1.7 million customers across South Australia, we place significant importance on managing cyber security risks for our business and customers.

"We are required to comply with the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act, and [the appointment of a CISO] is an important part in us achieving this.”