SA Water plans 'once-in-a-generation' core technology uplift

Will take a "whole-of-business" approach to transformation.

SA Water is embarking on a multi-year IT transformation program focused on redesigning and modernising its core systems.

Elise Vervetjes (SA Water)

Known as the Core Systems Capability Transformation (CSCT) program, the six-year project will focus on replacing or “significantly upgrading” several ageing systems, including finance, asset management and CRM, among others.

Speaking to iTnews, SA Water CIO and general manager of technology Elise Vervetjes said the program “represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally modernise the way we work”.

“CSCT isn’t just about replacing ageing applications, it’s about transforming the way we manage and leverage our data, our integrations, and how we operate across the business,” Vervetjes said.

According to Vervetjes, the program will take a “whole-of-business" approach rather than simply “replace systems one by one”.

“This lets us... improve data quality and increase integration across teams, all while managing risk and ensuring a smooth transition,” she added.

Intended outcomes, according to Vervetjes, will include process simplification and improved decision-making, with a focus on efficiency and automation.

To prepare for the program, SA Water has already briefed industry suppliers on its roadmap and selected new software platforms in anticipation of future tendering.

In the 2023–24 financial year, SA Water invested $24.5 million in capital IT initiatives, focusing on enhancing service channels and the customer digital experience, alongside cyber security.

The utility’s annual report [pdf] noted that it had also expanded remote connectivity through Starlink.

