SA Water fills CISO role

By on
SA Water fills CISO role
Kim Valois
LinkedIn

In tech structure refresh.

SA Water has filled the role of chief information security officer (CISO) with Kim Valois joining the team, as the state agency makes appointments under a new tech structure. 

In early March, SA Water created four divisions to strengthen its technology operations as it transitions “to a smart utility whilst leading and implementing significant system change programs”.

At the time, SA Water has been looking to recruit a CISO as part of its technology group, which now has senior roles covering technology operations, data and analytics, cyber and resilience, and enterprise architecture functions.

SA Water spokesperson told iTnews Valois now leads “our cyber security and resilience function” and reports directly to chief information officer Elise Vervetjes.

“The other roles that have been established – to help deliver our technology strategy and support our sustained focus on the use of data, technology and innovation – cover technology operations, data and analytics, strategy, architecture and value realisation, and program and project delivery," the spokesperson said, adding they also report through to the CIO.

Valois joins SA Water from Flinders University, where she held the CISO role for over three-and-a-half years.

Following the departure of Valois on May 19, the South Australian university appointed Karl Sellmann to the CISO and associate director for information and digital services (IDS) infrastructure role. He is set to start in June.

The Flinders University CISO role is responsible for its strategies and operations across the information and cyber security, identity, cloud and infrastructure domains for IDS.

Sellmann joins from the University of South Australia (UniSA) where he worked for the past 15 years across various roles including consulting project manager.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
flinders universitygovernmentsa watersecuritystrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m
Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations
Aussie Broadband appoints first-ever CIO

Aussie Broadband appoints first-ever CIO
Technology problems mar Sydney Trains' incident response

Technology problems mar Sydney Trains' incident response

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?