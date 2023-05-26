SA Water fills CISO role

SA Water has filled the role of chief information security officer (CISO) with Kim Valois joining the team, as the state agency makes appointments under a new tech structure.

In early March, SA Water created four divisions to strengthen its technology operations as it transitions “to a smart utility whilst leading and implementing significant system change programs”.

At the time, SA Water has been looking to recruit a CISO as part of its technology group, which now has senior roles covering technology operations, data and analytics, cyber and resilience, and enterprise architecture functions.

SA Water spokesperson told iTnews Valois now leads “our cyber security and resilience function” and reports directly to chief information officer Elise Vervetjes.

“The other roles that have been established – to help deliver our technology strategy and support our sustained focus on the use of data, technology and innovation – cover technology operations, data and analytics, strategy, architecture and value realisation, and program and project delivery," the spokesperson said, adding they also report through to the CIO.

Valois joins SA Water from Flinders University, where she held the CISO role for over three-and-a-half years.

Following the departure of Valois on May 19, the South Australian university appointed Karl Sellmann to the CISO and associate director for information and digital services (IDS) infrastructure role. He is set to start in June.

The Flinders University CISO role is responsible for its strategies and operations across the information and cyber security, identity, cloud and infrastructure domains for IDS.

Sellmann joins from the University of South Australia (UniSA) where he worked for the past 15 years across various roles including consulting project manager.