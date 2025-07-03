SA Police is under new tech leadership

Position vacant since May.

South Australia Police (SAPOL) has appointed Richard Hill to lead its technology delivery, filling a vacancy left by Hamish Cameron’s departure in May.

Richard Hill

Hill joins the state police from the SA Department for Infrastructure and Transport, where he spent the past seven years as its CIO.

At SAPOl, he will hold the title of executive director of information systems and technology service, taking ownership of “several transformational initiatives underway”.

“Richard's experience leading complex operational IT services, cloud transformation, workforce mobility and other major technology projects makes him the ideal person to take the team forward,” a SAPOL spokesperson said.

Prior to joining SAPOL, Hill spent 13 years at the Department for Infrastructure and Transport in various technology-facing roles, serving as CTO between 2016 and 2019, and then as CIO.

“It's a privilege to be given the opportunity to contribute to the work of SAPOL,” he said in a statement.

“SAPOL have a very capable technology team and I'm greatly looking forward to working with them as we navigate key priorities such as the digital police station, the roll out of mobility to support front line policing, and the continued transformation of systems and infrastructure,” he added.

SAPOL began a program to transform its Information Systems & Technology (IS&T) division in 2021.

Led by Cameron, the program focused on shifting the police’s IT function “from being more of a service provider towards a trusted adviser and influencer for the business”.

