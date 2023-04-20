SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

By on
SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

Advises patients to still show up for appointments.

SA Health ICT teams were working through last night to restore access to systems such as its Sunrise electronic medical record after an “electrical incident” at a data centre.

ABC News reported that a power loss - unclear if in all or just part of the facility - led to a cooling system outage, which affected equipment hosted at the site.

10News reported the power problems were due to a fire that was extinguished before firefighters arrived, but this could not be independently verified.

SA Health said in a Facebook post just before 6.30pm last night that its ICT systems “are being impacted by an electrical incident.”

“Business continuity plans have been enacted at all hospitals,” the agency said.

“Our staff are using paper reporting and telephone services to manage patients across most of our hospitals until systems are back online. 

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore all impacted systems, but it will take time and some of our processes may be slower in the meantime, so we are asking patients and families to please be patient.

“We will be working throughout the night to restore all impacted systems as quickly as possible.”

The health service advised patients with hospital appointments today to attend them as normal, but reiterated that processes could be slower than normal.

It also said non-urgent care questions could be handled by the federal Healthdirect service, which is reachable at 1800 022 222 or www.healthdirect.gov.au.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centresa healthsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation
ANZ becomes final major bank to achieve CDR data accreditation

ANZ becomes final major bank to achieve CDR data accreditation
SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'
Automated NDIS assessments to stay but with "human element"

Automated NDIS assessments to stay but with "human element"

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?