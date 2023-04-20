SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

SA Health ICT teams were working through last night to restore access to systems such as its Sunrise electronic medical record after an “electrical incident” at a data centre.

ABC News reported that a power loss - unclear if in all or just part of the facility - led to a cooling system outage, which affected equipment hosted at the site.

10News reported the power problems were due to a fire that was extinguished before firefighters arrived, but this could not be independently verified.

SA Health said in a Facebook post just before 6.30pm last night that its ICT systems “are being impacted by an electrical incident.”

“Business continuity plans have been enacted at all hospitals,” the agency said.

“Our staff are using paper reporting and telephone services to manage patients across most of our hospitals until systems are back online.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore all impacted systems, but it will take time and some of our processes may be slower in the meantime, so we are asking patients and families to please be patient.

“We will be working throughout the night to restore all impacted systems as quickly as possible.”

The health service advised patients with hospital appointments today to attend them as normal, but reiterated that processes could be slower than normal.

It also said non-urgent care questions could be handled by the federal Healthdirect service, which is reachable at 1800 022 222 or www.healthdirect.gov.au.