SA gov trials own generative AI chatbot

Across an eight week period.

The South Australian government has kicked off its own proof-of-concept running a generative AI chatbot on its private cloud as part of efforts to better understand the technology and its use cases.

In a submission to a federal inquiry into the use of generative AI in the Australian education system, the state's department of education said it has been studying ways to support the emerging technology since its emergence in late 2022.

The inquiry was established as schools and universities grapple with how AI will play a role in the Australian education system.  

“Since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, the department has been reviewing ways to support the responsible and effective use of ChatGPT and other related AI capable technologies,” the submission states.

“In order to realise some of the benefits, the access and use of generative AI needs to be made more appropriate for classrooms and students.”

The department kicked off a proof-of-concept “early in 2023” with Microsoft to integrate the Open AI platform "into its Azure tenancy (private cloud).”

“This enabled the department to produce its own version of a generative AI chatbot, like ChatGPT," it stated.

It noted the benefits of creating its own generative AI chatbot would allow “greater control over what data or information can be accessed through the platform”.

The department also added that access to its own chatbot would reduce “the possibility of inappropriate content being provided, meaning it is more appropriate for teaching and learning purposes”.

The trial is already taking place over an eight-week timeframe across “several secondary government schools in South Australia.”

“The trial will include capability-building initiatives (supporting teacher and student use), as well as an observational study to understand how it is being used and the impact it can have on teaching and learning," the department said.

“The trial will inform consideration of broader implementation and provide valuable insight as the department explores its strategic priorities identified above.”

The submission also discusses the department's stance on potential benefits and challenges of the new AI tools in education.

“Generative AI will continue to have an impact on the way we live, learn and work," the department states.

"While its transformative potential is yet to fully emerge, the technology is here to stay, its use will undoubtedly become more prevalent in schools and workplaces, and it will constantly evolve.”

It said the “early signs” of the technology are that it has “significant potential benefits in education”.

The “challenge for all education systems is harnessing these benefits while carefully considering learning design, and a range of access, privacy, security, intellectual property, and ethical challenges”.

It added the technology could create opportunities for personalised learning, “streamlining teaching tasks and school administration”.

