SA gov to deploy patient reported measures platform

Two South Australian state healthcare organisations have partnered with digital health company The Clinician to roll out a state-wide program to enable patients to report on their experiences and health outcomes.

South Australia's Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health (CEIH) and the Department for Health and Wellbeing (SA Health) will use the platform's capabilities to roll out the patient reported measures (PRM) program.

The PRM program will use The Clinician’s platform for data collection and to study reported measures across South Australia.

The first stages of the rollout have been planned for mid-2023 with subsequent implementations in 2024 and 2025, occurring over multiple stages at selected SA Health services.

It’s expected the digital solution will hit a target of around 5000 clinical users by mid-2025 with about 1 million patients enrolled.

The program is predicted to enable patients to report on important health outcomes and experiences through questionnaires, plus support clinical services to providing better care and help patients make informed decisions.

The Clinician's digital health platform, ZEDOC, will be integrated into SA Health's information systems to automate PROMs (patient reported outcome measures) and PREMs (patient reported experience measures).

Director of the CEIH patient reported measures program, Megan Scott, said introducing "real time visibility of patient reported measures” has been proven to enhance patient and clinician partnerships through improved decision making and delivers healthcare that is driven by patient values."

The digital platform was selected following an open tender process, led by the CEIH.

eHealth NSW rolled out its own patient reported measures platform, which is now used in more than 245 locations across 15 NSW Health districts, speciality health networks two primary care locations.