SA gov establishes 'Office for AI'

South Australia has formally established an ‘Office for AI’ as part of an initiative to develop artificial intelligence pilots for use in the state government.

The government pledged $28 million in the 2025-26 state budget to support a “targeted” proof of value program focused on using AI to reduce costs and “streamline services”.

The office, overseen by the Department of Treasury and Finance, is currently hiring a director of AI to lead the initiative, supported by a team of four full-time staff.

Once operational, the office will be able to provide funding for AI projects across other South Australian government agencies via an application process.

In its budget, the government outlined healthcare and policing as key beneficiaries of AI-generated efficiency, adding that funding would provide support for “broad applications” across the government and allow “multiple use cases to be developed on trusted technologies” [pdf].

The unit’s creation follows the appointment of Michael Brown as Assistant Minister to the Premier for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Economy at the beginning of the year.

“We want every advance in AI to translate into tangible benefits for our state. Imagine healthcare workers spending more time at the bedside and police officers less time on paperwork,” he said.

“That’s the practical impact this program aims to deliver.”

Meanwhile, the new director of AI will be tasked with leading SA’s future AI strategy, alongside “high-impact” projects.

According to a job advertisement, they will also oversee the development of a governance framework and work alongside industrial and academic partners.