Russian court jails cyber security executive for 14 years

By

In treason case.

A Russian court convicted a top cyber security executive of treason and jailed him for 14 years in a case that state news agency TASS said centred on allegations he had passed classified information to foreign spies.

Russian court jails cyber security executive for 14 years

Ilya Sachkov, who denied wrongdoing and calmly listened to the verdict in a glass courtroom cage, helped found Group-IB, once one of Russia's most prominent cyber security firms which this year announced it had cut ties with its original market.

Sachkov, 37, who is no longer associated with Group-IB but owns a share in its former Russian business, was arrested in September 2021 by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on treason charges in a case that is classified.

Sachkov's lawyer told reporters he had been hoping his client would be acquitted because he thought sufficient evidence of his innocence had been presented.

"We're not giving up. We believe ...in Ilya's innocence, and we'll appeal further and work further," the lawyer, Sergei Afanasiev, said.

Former colleagues who bought Group-IB's Russian business and renamed it F.A.C.C.T said in a statement that his legal team would also ask President Vladimir Putin to intervene.

Sachkov had been ordered to serve out his sentence in a high-security penal colony, they said.

"Employees have taken what has happened calmly, they continue to support Ilya and hope he will be released and rehabilitated," the statement said.

"This is a hard moment for all of us and a black day for the (Russian) cyber security market."

Some of his supporters, wearing black T-shirts bearing his portrait, were at the court to hear the verdict.

At the time of his arrest, Group-IB focused on investigating high-tech crimes and online fraud in Russia and elsewhere.

Sachkov had ruffled official feathers a year before his arrest at an event attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In a speech at the event shown on state TV, Sachkov accused authorities of allowing a prominent Russian criminal hacker to go about his business unimpeded, criticised the appointment of someone he said was a former spy to a body overseeing the export of advanced technologies, and accused Putin's cyber security envoy of making toxic statements.

Lauded as one of Russia's most promising businessmen before his detention, Sachkov had met Putin in the Kremlin in 2019 after winning a prize for young entrepreneurs.

Sachkov is the latest in a long line of people, including scientists, soldiers, officials and a former journalist, to face treason charges in Russia in recent years.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cybersecuritysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO attackers filed $557 million in false claims

ATO attackers filed $557 million in false claims
Microsoft agrees to offer cloud security logs for free

Microsoft agrees to offer cloud security logs for free
Google handed user data to Aus authorities 5525 times last year

Google handed user data to Aus authorities 5525 times last year
Cyber strategy has cost Home Affairs $2.8 million so far

Cyber strategy has cost Home Affairs $2.8 million so far

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?