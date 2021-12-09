Russia ratchets up internet control by blocking Tor

By on
Russia ratchets up internet control by blocking Tor

Accuses service of enabling access to illegal content.

Russia has stepped up state oversight of internet activity by blocking the website of global privacy service Tor and part of its wider network, with the communications regulator accusing it of enabling access to illegal content.

Russia has exerted increasing pressure on foreign tech companies this year over content shared on their platforms and has also targeted virtual private networks (VPN) and other online tools in a campaign critics say stifles internet freedom.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the website had been prohibited on the basis of a court decision.

"The grounds for this were the placement of information on this website that enable the operation of tools that provide access to unlawful content," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

"Today, access to the resource has been restricted."

Tor, which was founded by US computer scientists, had no immediate comment.

Reuters verified that the Tor website was inaccessible. There was limited access to the Tor browser and other elements of the Tor infrastructure.

GlobalCheck, a group that monitors websites' accessibility in Russia, confirmed that blocking had begun.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Tor said some internet providers had started blocking access since December 1 and urged its users to circumvent the block by visiting its mirror site, which was still working.

"Blocking Tor would be practically impossible - it is a large community which will find the means to finance the organisation of getting around blocking in Russia," said Mikhail Klimarev, head of the Internet Defence Society, a non-profit group seeking to fight online censorship in Russia.

The Tor anonymity network is used to hide computer IP addresses in order to conceal the identity of an internet user.

Tor says it has more than 300,000 users in Russia, or 14 percent of all daily users, second only to the United States.

Anton Gorelkin, a member of Russia's State Duma committee on information and communications, this week described Tor as a cover for illegal activity and an "absolute evil".

Tor says its mission is to advance human rights and freedoms by creating and deploying free and open source anonymity and privacy technologies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
block russia security tor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire
Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom advised to make coverage maps directly comparable

Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom advised to make coverage maps directly comparable
Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?