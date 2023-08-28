Royal Flying Doctor Service stands up EHR

Using Oracle and Microsoft technology.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has stood up a new cloud-based electronic health record that runs on Azure and Oracle.

Image credit: The Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The flying doctor service has contact with around 1000 patients a day and had been using a mix of paper-based records and “standalone” record management systems prior.

The new health record is expected to “streamline clinical information collection and analysis, leading to faster and better decision-making by medical staff” by acting as a single source of truth, the flying doctor service said in a statement.

“Patient and emergency incident data can now be synchronised automatically in the field, back at base, across operation centres, and with other healthcare providers.”

There is also a capability built for field doctors in remote Australia to enter patient data on a tablet in offline mode, and have it upload and sychronise later.

The project commenced at the start of last year.

