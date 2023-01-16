Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania hunts for CTO

The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania is recruiting for a CTO to lead what the organisation calls “the most ambitious and significant technology transformation in [its] 100-year history”.

In line with its peers around the country, RACT has over the years evolved beyond its original roadside assistance roots to cover insurance, personal and vehicle loans and driver education.

In a recruitment advertisement, RACT said it has more than 200,000 members, and has an ambition to have “a valued relationship with every Tasmanian”.

“Our new chief technology officer will be responsible for the strategic execution and operational effectiveness of the group’s technology, data and PMO services, and how they support and transform our business," IRACT group CEO Mark Mugnaioni told iTnews.

Mugnaioni added that the transformation “is a whole-of-RACT initiative that will expand on our already well recognised service delivery, and see RACT continue to expand our value proposition and deliver new products and services to members across the state.

“For the technology team, this will see the rolling out of a range of improvements and core system replacements to benefit our organisation, including a new customer relationship system, increased online services and automation of arduous manual tasks.”

The CTO will lead a team of 70 IT professionals.

Until November 2022, RACT Group had a chief information technology officer (CITO) role that was held by Kathleen Mackay.