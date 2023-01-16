Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania hunts for CTO

By on
Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania hunts for CTO

To lead transformation program.

The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania is recruiting for a CTO to lead what the organisation calls “the most ambitious and significant technology transformation in [its] 100-year history”.

In line with its peers around the country, RACT has over the years evolved beyond its original roadside assistance roots to cover insurance, personal and vehicle loans and driver education.

In a recruitment advertisement, RACT said it has more than 200,000 members, and has an ambition to have “a valued relationship with every Tasmanian”.

“Our new chief technology officer will be responsible for the strategic execution and operational effectiveness of the group’s technology, data and PMO services, and how they support and transform our business," IRACT group CEO Mark Mugnaioni told iTnews.

Mugnaioni added that the transformation “is a whole-of-RACT initiative that will expand on our already well recognised service delivery, and see RACT continue to expand our value proposition and deliver new products and services to members across the state. 

“For the technology team, this will see the rolling out of a range of improvements and core system replacements to benefit our organisation, including a new customer relationship system, increased online services and automation of arduous manual tasks.”

The CTO will lead a team of 70 IT professionals.

Until November 2022, RACT Group had a chief information technology officer (CITO) role that was held by Kathleen Mackay.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cioroyal automobile club tasmaniatraining & developmenttransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

WooliesX lands a new CDTO

WooliesX lands a new CDTO
Hungry Jack's finds a CIO

Hungry Jack's finds a CIO
Transgrid lands Endeavour Group CIO

Transgrid lands Endeavour Group CIO
Amazon layoffs signal more pain for tech sector

Amazon layoffs signal more pain for tech sector

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?