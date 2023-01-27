Royal Automobile Association begins CTO hunt

By on
Following the departure of Jeanette Dhondee in late 2022.

The Royal Automobile Association (RAA) is on the hunt for a new chief technology officer following the departure of Jeanette Dhondee.

Dhondee left the South Australian automobile club towards the end of 2022 with a senior manager acting in the role while recruitment is underway.

RAA’s CEO Nick Reade told iTnews he “can’t think of a more important role for RAA right now.

“The CTO will help myself and the leadership team set up RAA for the next 120 years and achieve our growth aspirations,” Reade said.  

With around 800,000 members across the state, the RAA wants the CTO to lead IT operations, infrastructure, digital and cyber in across the locally owned association.

Reporting to Reade, the role will sit in RAA’s executive leadership team, with the future candidate able to potentially lead the design, delivery and implementation of the ICT strategy and roadmap.

Dhondee was the company's CTO for only one year after joining from South Australia’s Department for Child Protection, where she held the CIO role for just over two years.

From 2016 to 2019 Dhondee held a similar role in the Departments of Treasury and Finance as its CIO.

Before stepping into C-suite level roles, Dhondee held multiple managerial roles across the energy sector including the likes of Santos, APA Group, and ElectraNet. 

