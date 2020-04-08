Robots replace Japanese students at graduation amid coronavirus

By on
Robots replace Japanese students at graduation amid coronavirus

Remote ceremonies let students control avatar robots while logged on at home.

Spring graduation ceremonies in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but students at one school were able to attend remotely by controlling avatar robots while logged on at home.

The robots, dubbed "Newme" by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony at the Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo.

The robots' "faces" were tablets that displayed the faces of the graduates, who logged on at home and controlled the robots via their laptops.

One by one, the robots motored toward the podium to receive their diplomas. School staff clapped and said "congratulations!" as University President Kenichi Ohmae placed the diplomas on a rack mounted on the robot's midsection.

"I think this is truly a novel experience to receive a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space," Kazuki Tamura said via his computer avatar when receiving his master's degree diploma.

The university hopes its approach can be adopted by other schools looking to avoid mass gatherings.

Reflecting the human world, however, the school limited the ceremony to just four graduates so that the robots could practice social distancing amid the pandemic.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
coronavirus software strategy

Most Read Articles

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely

Windows flaw lets Zoom leak network credentials, runs code remotely
Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200

Woolworths, Coles to raise tap-and-go limit to $200
Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt

Google location data shows Australia grinding to halt
Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public

Infosec researchers at loggerheads as new Zoom zero-day goes public
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?