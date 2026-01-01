RMIT University's longtime CDAO leaves

By
Interim leader named.

RMIT University’s chief data and analytics officer of six-and-a-half years Nonna Milmeister has left with a search for her replacement set to commence shortly.

Milmeister announced her departure on LinkedIn during the summer break, writing that it was “a bittersweet moment”. She took the opportunity to thank “colleagues, stakeholders and industry partners, who supported, challenged and helped on our journey to transform data at RMIT.”

The university’s chief operating officer Fiona Notley acknowledged Milmeister’s tenure and contribution in a statement to iTnews.

“Nonna’s impact and legacy at RMIT speaks for itself,” Notley said.

“Because of Nonna and her team, we have strong data and AI capabilities that have enabled us to deliver our strategy with data-driven excellence, which we will continue to build from. 

“We thank Nonna for the incredible contribution she has made and wish her the best for the future.”

It’s understood that formal recruitment of a replacement for Milmeister will occur soon.

In the interim, Luciana Bitelman, the university’s director of architecture and software engineering, will oversee data and analytics, performing both roles until a permanent replacement for Milmeister is found.

Milmeister’s next move is unclear. Before RMIT, she held roles with QBE and Telstra.

