RISC-V group says restrictions on open technology would slow innovation

By

Around the pursuit of new and better chips.

The chief executive of RISC-V International said that possible government restrictions on the open-source technology will slow down the development of new and better chips, holding back the global technology industry.

RISC-V group says restrictions on open technology would slow innovation

The comments come after Reuters reported that a growing group of US lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to impose export control restrictions around RISC-V, the open-source technology overseen by the RISC-V International nonprofit foundation.

RISC-V technology can be used as an ingredient to create chips for smartphones or artificial intelligence.

Major US firms such as Qualcomm and Google have embraced RISC-V, but so too have Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies, which the US lawmakers argue constitutes a national security concern.

In a blog post, Calista Redmond, chief of RISC-V International, which coordinates work among companies on the technology, said RISC-V is no different than other open technology standards like Ethernet, which helps computers on the internet talk with each other.

"Contemplated actions by governments for an unprecedented restriction in open standards will have the consequence of diminished access to the global marketplace of products, solutions, and talent," Redmond wrote.

"Bifurcating on the standards level would lead to a world of incompatible solutions that duplicate effort and close off markets."

Redmond wrote that RISC-V has drawn contributions in equal measure from North America, Europe and Asia.

The standards published by the foundation are not a full blueprint for a chip and do not give any party more information about how to make a chip than what is available from proprietary chip technology firms such as Arm Holdings.

"The only difference is that the marketplace is allowed to use these standards without proprietary licenses from a controlling company," Redmond wrote.

"Having access to open standards allows companies to innovate faster and spend their time creating differentiated products, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwareriscv

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off

Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off
Apple identifies issues causing overheating in the iPhone 15

Apple identifies issues causing overheating in the iPhone 15
ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan

ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan
RISC-V chip technology emerges as new US-China battleground

RISC-V chip technology emerges as new US-China battleground

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?