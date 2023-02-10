Rio Tinto to consolidate HR data to a single platform

By on
Rio Tinto to consolidate HR data to a single platform

Sets sights on a new 'lakehouse' environment.

Rio Tinto is set to stand up a 'lakehouse' environment built with Databricks to consolidate siloed human resources data.

The mining giant disclosed plans for the project in a recruitment advertisement, which has since been removed.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the project when contacted by iTnews.

The ‘people data lakehouse’ is to run on a Databricks platform, and “will allow Rio Tinto to move from a fragmented, siloed, complicated data web to a single accessible source”, the advertisement stated.

“Through the use of a Databricks platform, we will enable our People function to present and analyse data from a variety of different sources in a unified and controlled way - all in one place, simplified and historically accurate.”

Rio Tinto’s People function operates out of the company’s Perth, Brisbane and Montreal business hubs and is responsible for managing roughly 50,000 employees in 35 countries.

According to the job advertisement, the integrated platform will ensure the “accuracy, uniformity [and] consistency of People data assets, past, present and future.”

This will enable the people data lakehouse’s primary purpose: supporting Rio Tinto’s HR function to make data-driven decisions and generate actionable insights.

The miner is hoping to appoint a new ‘data management programme lead’ to oversee the lakehouse setup and operation. 

The lead will assume responsibilities previously undertaken by the people lead for advanced analytics and data science, Kirsten Edwards.

Throughout much of last year, Edwards had been acting in an elevated role of global head of people analytics and insights, and she assumed a permanent global head of people data and analytics in October last year. 

Bolstering the People function's capability to drive efficient management of Rio Tinto’s workforce is the latest in a series of steps the company has taken to pursue its long-term goal of maintaining productivity in the face of the tech skills crisis and labour squeeze. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
clouddatabrickslakehouseminingitrio tintosoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Endeavour Group fills transformation director role

Endeavour Group fills transformation director role
myGov lacks proper funding, review finds

myGov lacks proper funding, review finds
NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming

NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming
NetApp to cut eight percent of global workforce

NetApp to cut eight percent of global workforce

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?