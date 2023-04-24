Rio Tinto commits to staged global Enablon software rollout

Rio Tinto is embarking on a “staged global rollout” of Enablon software made by Wolters Kluwer under its health, safety, environment and security (HSES) transformation.

Planning for the program of work appears to have started in around September last year in the miner’s iron ore operations.

A recent job advertisement - since expired - provided more detail on the miner’s plans for the transformation and new software.

“In 2023, we start the staged global rollout of Enablon, a world leading HSE management software solution which will support our refreshed and re-designed HSES business processes,” Rio Tinto said.

The role called for someone to lead “continuous improvement” of Enablon once it was bedded down in business-as-usual operations.

“This is a great opportunity to influence the way we use Enablon in HSES business processes and to collaborate on the design and continuous improvement of the Enablon product within our new HSES business platform,” it said.

The role was for a 12-to-15 month fixed term, suggesting that it would be in production use by mid-2024.

iTnews sought clarification from a Rio Tinto spokesperson on the project timeline and phasing, as well as on the company’s transformation aspirations, but the company said it did not want to comment further.

Wolters Kluwer describes Enablon as “ESG [enviromental, social and governance] reporting and data management software” that is used primarily for “preparing voluntary and mandatory ESG reports and sustainability disclosures”.