Rio Tinto commits to staged global Enablon software rollout

By on
Rio Tinto commits to staged global Enablon software rollout

Under HSES transformation project.

Rio Tinto is embarking on a “staged global rollout” of Enablon software made by Wolters Kluwer under its health, safety, environment and security (HSES) transformation.

Planning for the program of work appears to have started in around September last year in the miner’s iron ore operations.

A recent job advertisement - since expired - provided more detail on the miner’s plans for the transformation and new software.

“In 2023, we start the staged global rollout of Enablon, a world leading HSE management software solution which will support our refreshed and re-designed HSES business processes,” Rio Tinto said.

The role called for someone to lead “continuous improvement” of Enablon once it was bedded down in business-as-usual operations.

“This is a great opportunity to influence the way we use Enablon in HSES business processes and to collaborate on the design and continuous improvement of the Enablon product within our new HSES business platform,” it said.

The role was for a 12-to-15 month fixed term, suggesting that it would be in production use by mid-2024.

iTnews sought clarification from a Rio Tinto spokesperson on the project timeline and phasing, as well as on the company’s transformation aspirations, but the company said it did not want to comment further.

Wolters Kluwer describes Enablon as “ESG [enviromental, social and governance] reporting and data management software” that is used primarily for “preparing voluntary and mandatory ESG reports and sustainability disclosures”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
enablonesgrio tintosoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation
ANZ becomes final major bank to achieve CDR data accreditation

ANZ becomes final major bank to achieve CDR data accreditation
Queensland moves forward with digital licence trial

Queensland moves forward with digital licence trial
SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

SA Health's ICT systems impacted by 'electrical incident'

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?