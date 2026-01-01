Restructure hits Vic Police's senior tech executive ranks

The roles of several senior technology executives in Victoria Police, including its chief digital officer Dr Steve Hodgkinson, are in doubt following a recent restructure at the organisation.

File photo.

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed Hodgkinson was among a number of senior executives in the force’s technology leadership ranks that are either leaving immediately, planning their exits or make other “transitions”.

Hodgkinson was formerly a long-time CIO of the state's health department, before transitioning to Victoria Police in 2022.

“Several executive directors impacted as part of Victoria Police’s restructure have identified alternative opportunities they wish to pursue while others have nominated preferred transition dates,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

It’s not clear whether Hodgkinson will be among those leaving the force altogether.

However, the restructure will see the Digital Services and Security Department he led be replaced by a new organisational portfolio called Digital Infrastructure and Service, which will be led by David Suder.

According to his LinkedIn page, Suder currently holds the role of Victoria Police director of operational infrastructure, suggesting that the two previously separate divisions have been merged into one area of responsibility.

iTnews reached out to Hodgkinson for comment via LinkedIn but he did not respond in time for publication.

Victoria Police's spokesperson said that the restructure’s changes, which are expected to come into effect from March 9, would not lead to an overall change in headcount across its technology divisions.

While the force’s infrastructure and broader technology portfolios have been moved under a single new leadership umbrella, it appears that each will continue to operate separately within the new structure.

“There will be dedicated divisions for information, communications and digital technology as well as for security, information and privacy,” Victoria Police’s spokesperson said.

“These areas will continue Victoria Police’s work in ICT operations and service delivery, cyber security, information security and risk management.

"They will also look after project and program delivery, vendor and contract management and data governance and digital assurance.”

The force first announced a broader restructure late last year when it revealed plans to divert more funding and resources to frontline policing to tackle what its new commissioner Mike Bush described as a “crime problem” in the state.

The overall goal of the restructure was to cut back executive roles, and free officers from administrative roles and tasks to tackle crime more directly.