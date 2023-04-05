Reserve Bank whistleblower alleges ChatGPT defamation

By on
Reserve Bank whistleblower alleges ChatGPT defamation

Accuracy under the spotlight in test case.

A central Victorian mayor and one-time whistleblower is launching legal action over what he alleges are defamatory statements made by ChatGPT.

Brian Hood, now mayor of Hepburn Shire, worked for Reserve Bank subsidiary Note Printing Australia in the early 2000s, and alerted authorities that officers of NPA and another subsidiary, Securency, were paying bribes to win international banknote printing contracts.

Hood’s lawyers Gordon Legal explained that instead of detailing Hood’s whistleblowing, ChatGPT “incorrectly identified him as an individual who faced charges … rather than his actual role as the whistleblower in the case.”

The generative AI tool makes a series of false statements when quizzed about Hood's role.

Gordon Legal filed a 'Concerns Notice' to OpenAI on March 21 2023, detailing the inaccuracy and demanding a rectification.

“Brian Hood’s reputation as a morally upstanding whistleblower has been defamed by ChatGPT, which incorrectly represented him as an individual responsible for illegally bribing foreign officials," Gordon Legal partner James Naughton said in a statement.

“This critical error is an eye-opening example of the reputational harm that can be caused by AI systems such as ChatGPT, which has been shown in this case to give inaccurate and unreliable answers disguised as fact.

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into our society, the accuracy of the information provided by these services will come under close legal scrutiny.

"The claim brought will aim to remedy the harm caused to Mr Hood and ensure the accuracy of this software in his case."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chatgptstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
NAB brings in payment prompts

NAB brings in payment prompts
Douugh integrates ChatGPT into its finance platform

Douugh integrates ChatGPT into its finance platform
Lockheed Martin preferred for Defence satellite contract

Lockheed Martin preferred for Defence satellite contract

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?