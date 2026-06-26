Reserve Bank of Australia CIO retires

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After seven-and-a-half years with the central bank.

Reserve Bank of Australia’s chief information officer of almost five years Stephen Smith has retired, finishing up with the central bank this week.

Reserve Bank of Australia CIO retires

Smith revealed that he had left the RBA in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, which iTnews confirmed details of.

“I cannot think of a better way to finish my career in IT than working for an organisation that has as its core purpose the service of the people of Australia and to have worked with such a smart, professional, dedicated group of people,” Smith wrote.

iTnews understands that RBA is currently trying to recruit a replacement CIO.

Deputy head of IT Ed Atkinson has stepped in as the bank’s chief information officer on an interim basis.

Smith spent the past seven-and-a-half years at RBA, initially in strategy, governance and architecture, before moving to infrastructure and operations, and eventually CIO.

He has also previously spent time at TAFE NSW, Service NSW, Westpac - where he was chief architect, Perpetual and NAB.

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