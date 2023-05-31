Researchers pack 19 cores into standard fibre

By on
Researchers pack 19 cores into standard fibre
Visualisation of the 19-core fibre
NICT Japan

1.7 petabit per second sent over 67km.

An international research collaboration has packed a record number of cores into a standard-cladding optical fibre, which they demonstrated by seeing a speed record – 1.7 petabit per second – over 67km.

The researchers from Japan’s National Institute for Information and Communication Technology (NICT) worked with Sumitomo Electric, the Eindhoven University of Technology, the University of L’Aquila, and Australia's Macquarie University.

According to NICT’s media release, the team “developed a 19-core optical fibre with a standard cladding diameter (0.125 mm)”, which it said is the largest number of cores packaged in the standard cladding diameter.

The 0.125mm cladding means the 19-core fibre is compatible with current manufacturing technology.

Sumitomo designed and fabricated the core, and NICT constructed the transmission system for the demonstration.

Macquarie University developed a 3D laser-printed core multiplexer demultiplexer that interfaces the 19-core fibre with single-core fibres, which then connect to standard transmission equipment.

"At Macquarie University, we've created a compact glass chip with a waveguide pattern etched into it by a 3D laser printing technology,” Dr Simon Gross from Macquarie’s School of Engineering said.

“It allows feeding of signals into the 19 individual cores of the fibre simultaneously with uniform low losses. Other approaches are lossy and limited in the number of cores.”

Dr Gross said the technology could be in use in submarine cables in five to 10 years.

NICT said the fibre can reduce the digital processing power needed in submarine cables, compared to multi-mode fibre transmission.

The results of the experiment were presented to the 46th Optical Fibre Communication Conference in March.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
eindhovenfibremacquarie universitynictsumitomotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co is making satellite-to-fibre upgrades

NBN Co is making satellite-to-fibre upgrades
Mobile signal audit using AusPost vehicles to collect data from year end

Mobile signal audit using AusPost vehicles to collect data from year end
Gov-issued takedowns spiked after new eSafety laws came into force

Gov-issued takedowns spiked after new eSafety laws came into force
Consumer data right expansion paused

Consumer data right expansion paused

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?