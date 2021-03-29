Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

By on
Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Caused by power surge in fabrication equipment.

Renesas Electronics now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said.

The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fire earlier this month at the Naka plant, but the Nikkei reported on Monday that the number of inoperable machines was now believed to be around 17.

While the Renesas spokeswoman would not confirm a specific number, she added that the chipmaker would share the extent of the damage by Tuesday.

Renesas has said it will take at least a month to resume production at its 300mm wafer line at the fire-hit plant, but replacing damaged machines could take several months.

An extended outage could add to a global shortages of chips which is disrupting some production of cars and electronic devices.

Renesas accounts for 30 percent of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, and two-thirds of the chips produced at the facility are for the auto industry.

The fire, caused by a power surge in one of the machines, comes after an earthquake stopped production there for three days last month.

In 2011, the plant shut down for three months after the deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chip damage factory fire hardware japan renesas

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack
Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus

Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus
Toll Group adopts 'two-speed' approach to IT delivery

Toll Group adopts 'two-speed' approach to IT delivery
Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'

Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?