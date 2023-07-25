REA Group appoints a new CTO

By

After former tech chief was in a ‘severe accident’.

REA Group will have a new chief technology officer from October as a replacement for Chris Venter, whom it was revealed had a “severe accident” mid last year.

REA Group appoints a new CTO
Image credit: REA Group

The digital advertising company said that senior vice president and chief digital officer of Auto Trader in Canada, Steve Maidment, has been appointed to the CTO role.

At REA, he will assume oversight of “the platforms which underpin REA’s products, services and operations,” the company said in a statement.

Venter - who joined REA in June 2021 from ANZx - “had to take medical leave from his role after a severe accident”, REA said.

Craig Templeton has been acting in the CTO role since, but will return to his previous role of CISO and general manager of technology and data platforms once Maidment starts.

REA Group chief Owen Wilson thanked Venter for his time at the company and said he “will be missed by all of us”.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for Chris and his family, and our thoughts and best wishes remain with him during his recovery,” Wilson said.

“I would also like to thank Craig Templeton for  stepping into the role for the past 10 months. 

“Our tech community consistently delivered on our technology strategy under both Chris and Craig’s leadership and I’m grateful for their efforts.” 

Maidment said he wanted to “make [his] own mark” on REA once he begins later this year.

Prior to being with Auto Trader, Maidment held roles with the likes of Australia Post, Phoenix Digital and Telstra. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
rea grouptraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role

Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role
Police Bank lands new CIO

Police Bank lands new CIO
Australia Post brings in new digital, tech and data executive

Australia Post brings in new digital, tech and data executive
Westpac lures ex-ANZ CIO Scott Collary to lead IT

Westpac lures ex-ANZ CIO Scott Collary to lead IT

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?