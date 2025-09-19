Ramsay Health Care under new tech leadership from November

By

With Dr Rachna Gandhi confirmed to have left after four years.

Ramsay Health Care will have a new technology and digital leader from November, with high-profile executive Dr Rachna Gandhi confirmed to have left the organisation.

Ramsay Health Care under new tech leadership from November

The ASX-listed hospitals and health care services provider announced the change in a LinkedIn post, anointing Dr John Doulis as its new group executive for technology and digital.

Doulis, the organisation said, “most recently served as vice president and distinguished architect in HCA Healthcare’s digital transformation and innovation team.”

HCA Healthcare operates hospitals, clinics and other care sites across the United States.

“John will lead our digital and technology strategy, driving innovation that supports our clinical teams and enhances the care we provide to patients,” Ramsay Health Care said in the LinkedIn post.

“[He] brings both clinical insight and global expertise to the role which will help ensure Ramsay delivers the tools and technologies our people need to provide the best possible care.”

Doulis’ appointment comes after the departure of Dr Rachna Gandhi, who had been the group chief transformation, digital, data and AI officer for four years.

Gandhi’s LinkedIn profile has an end date of “September 2025” for the role, rather than the customary “-present” for a continuing role, which suggested her departure.

iTnews has confirmed that she has left the organisation.

It’s understood that transformation responsibilities previously held by Gandhi have transitioned to chief health and strategy officer Dr Brindan Suresh.

iTnews was unable to immediately confirm if Gandhi’s AI responsibilities have been reallocated, or whether they now come under Doulis.

Gandhi was the recipient of the health technology leader of the year award at this year's iTnews Benchmark Awards.

