RACQ progresses digital transformation with expanded Adobe stack

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Partners with vendor and Deloitte Digital.

RACQ, the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, is set to gain early access to AI capabilities in the Adobe suite under a five-year agreement.

RACQ progresses digital transformation with expanded Adobe stack

The so-called ‘Lighthouse partnership with Adobe and Deloitte Digital will support a member experience transformation program of work.

Under the transformation, RACQ is anticipating using “agentic, generative and predictive AI capabilities” from Adobe to “enable real-time personalisation, scalable content production and intelligent automation across customer journeys,” the company said in a statement.

The agreement sees RACQ expand its adoption of Adobe software, while also receiving early access to newer tools and features under an “innovation roadmap”.

RACQ intends to use Adobe software to “help unify member data, streamline content workflows and orchestrate personalised, omnichannel experiences”.

In addition, it will use the Adobe suite for “centralised planning and audience-driven optimisation for ad campaigns, accelerated document creation and approval workflows”, and to assist it in producing branded content at scale.

Deloitte Digital will lead the end-to-end implementation of Adobe software and support RACQ’s broader digital transformation.

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