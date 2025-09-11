Queensland Rail uses SuccessFactors to "put learning back on the map"

Queensland Rail is four months into using SAP SuccessFactors, with the learning module “put[ting] learning back on the map” in the organisation.

Image credit: Queensland Rail

Senior manager of training and development Tim Fuller told the SAP HR Connect conference in Melbourne that ensuring “teams are capable and compliant at any … given time” is critical, given the “highly regulated” nature of the rail industry.

The organisation had an on-premises learning management system previously, which was approaching end-of-life.

“The previous technology … got a bit stuck,” he said.

“The investment in the tool wasn't there, and our team internally wasn't really focused on wanting to do too much within that system in case it broke.”

The May go-live of SuccessFactors created a “renewed focus on learning” internally.

Part of implementing SuccessFactors is adopting a standard taxonomy to the way jobs are profiled and responsibilities are described across an organisation.

This structure is called the “job architecture”, in SAP parlance.

Fuller noted that the architecture is the foundation for introducing role-based learning as well as various automations enabled by the SuccessFactors suite.

He said the deployment is “setting Queensland Rail up to do more with what we have”.

This has seen it embark, for example, on “a massive uplift of our content, re-badging it and making it all SCORM compliant”.

SCORM is an interoperability standard and format for learning management systems, making content reusable across platforms.

Fuller said that the experience of having learning powered by SuccessFactors has improved experiences for learners and administrators.