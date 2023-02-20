Queensland needs election tech leader

Queensland needs election tech leader

Reporting to the electoral commissioner.

Queensland’s state electoral commission is on the hunt for an executive director of digital technologies, following the departure of Gary Whitelaw in November last year.

In its 2022 annual report [pdf], the commission notes that the digital technologies division provides “networking, computing, storage, desktop and business solutions to enable the Electoral Commission of Queensland to deliver election services" across the state.

In a recruitment advertisement, the Electoral Commission of Queensland highlighted its digital transformation, the need to future-proof its systems, build a strategy and roadmap, and “deliver innovative solutions that translate to results in a complex stakeholder environment.”

The big test for the new executive director, who reports directly to the electoral commissioner, will be having systems ready for Queensland’s 2024 state election.

In the 2020 election, the commission operated 1300 polling places from more than 90 offices, delivering services to more than 10,000 staff.

The commission is also responsible for collecting and publishing electoral donation reports filed by candidates.

Whitelaw was with the commission since July 2019, and among his achievements there he includes implementing a new corporate network, leading the commission’s migration to the cloud, and enabling work-from-home as a Covid-19 response.

A commission spokesperson was contacted for comment.

