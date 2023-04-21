Queensland moves forward with digital licence trial

By on
Queensland is stepping closer to launching a digital licence with a planned trial at Townsville now underway.

Selected business, government and community groups in Townsville are initially being given access to a revamped licence app to provide feedback, prior to a wider community launch next month.

The Townsville trial was initially slated for late 2022 but was postponed after the Optus and Medibank breaches, ABC News reported.

The incidents led to the app being redesigned with a "safety and security" lens. The new app is also designed to meet international digital licence standards.

Queenslanders will be able to use their digital licence around the world as the technology is compatible with systems used in the European Union and parts of North America

Once a wider rollout takes place, the new digital service will cover Queensland driver's licences, marine licences and photo identification cards.

Townsville residents will be progressively added to the trial over the coming weeks.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said this “was exciting next step for the Queensland digital licence.”

"The app has been designed by Queenslanders, for Queenslanders. We have made sure that communities are involved at every step of the project, from selecting the developer, through to design and testing,” Bailey said.

“Since inception we have taken the time and put in the effort to make sure that we aren’t just delivering the best digital licence but the safest as well.

"If you run a business or organisation which needs to verify your customers' information, such as age, date of birth, address, driver licence status or more, it can all be done from the palm of your hand."

