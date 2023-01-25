Quantum computers won't break RSA encryption any time soon

By on
Quantum computers won't break RSA encryption any time soon

Fujitsu simulation finds Shor’s algorithm still too hard to run.

Modern encryption algorithms like RSA 2048 will remain safe from decryption by quantum computers for the foreseeable future, according to scientists from Fujitsu.

The researchers used the company’s Fugaku supercomputer and its 39 bit quantum simulator to simulate a quantum-based attack on RSA using Shor’s algorithm.

They found that to factor a composite number of 2048 bits would require around 10,000 qubits, 2.23 trillion quantum gates, and “a quantum circuit depth of 1.8 trillion”, Fujitsu said in a statement.

The researchers also found a sufficiently-large fault-tolerant quantum computer would need 104 days to crack RSA.

While warning against complacency, senior director of data and security research at Fujitsu Dr Tetsuya Izu said: “Our research demonstrates that quantum computing doesn’t pose an immediate threat to existing cryptographic methods”.

US academic Peter Shor proposed his algorithm for using quantum computers to attack cryptography in 1994.

Fujitsu was able to factor RSA-type integers from 15 to 511.

The researchers then generated quantum circuits to factor composite numbers from 10 bits to 25 bits, and used the results to estimate what would be needed to factor a 2048 bit composite number.

The research is to be presented at this week’s 2023 Symposium on Cryptography and Information Security (SCIS 2023) in Kitakyushu City in southern Japan.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fujitsuquantum computerrsasecurityshors algorithm

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

QUT alerts staff, students to data breach

QUT alerts staff, students to data breach
Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'

Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'
AWS had a dangerous undocumented API

AWS had a dangerous undocumented API
WA to create cyber security hazard plan

WA to create cyber security hazard plan

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?