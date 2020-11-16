Qualcomm receives US permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei

By on
Qualcomm receives US permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei

In exception to ban.

Qualcomm has received a license from the US government to sell 4G mobile phone chips to China's Huawei Technologies, an exemption to US trade restrictions imposed amid rising tensions with China.

"We received a license for a number of products, which includes some 4G products," a Qualcomm spokeswoman told Reuters.

Qualcomm and all other American semiconductor companies were forced to stop selling to the Chinese technology firm in September after US trade restrictions took effect.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the specific 4G products Qualcomm can sell to Huawei but said they were related to mobile devices.

Qualcomm has other license applications pending with the U.S. government, she said.

In the past Huawei was a relatively small chip customer for Qualcomm, which is the biggest supplier of mobile phone chips.

Huawei used its own house-designed chips in its flagship handsets but used Qualcomm chips in lower-priced models.

Huawei's potential to design its own chips was thwarted in September by US trade restrictions that blocked its access to chip design software and fabrication tools.

Industry analysts believe Huawei's stockpile of chips purchased before the ban could run out early next year, crippling its smartphone business.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the Qualcomm license would have a "limited impact" because it covers only 4G chips while consumers are shifting to newer 5G devices.

Rasgon said it is still unclear whether US officials will grant Qualcomm licenses for 5G smartphone chips.

Representatives for Huawei and the US Department of Commerce, which grants the licenses, declined to comment.

Other US companies such as Micron Technology were also stopped from selling to Huawei and have said they have applied for licenses.

Intel has also said it has a license to sell to Huawei.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chip exception hardware huawei qualcomm sale

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

Photos: Aussie Broadband runs dark fibre through Sydney Harbour Tunnel

Photos: Aussie Broadband runs dark fibre through Sydney Harbour Tunnel
Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Salesforce alarmed at security incident response takeover by govt

Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Salesforce alarmed at security incident response takeover by govt
Son-of-myGov platform to embed digital ID before end of 2020

Son-of-myGov platform to embed digital ID before end of 2020
Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries

Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?