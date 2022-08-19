Qualcomm planning return to server market

By on
Qualcomm planning return to server market

Hopes to cut reliance on smartphones.

Qualcomm is considering a return to the server market with a new chip in a bid to decrease its reliance on smartphones, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with its plan.

The chipmaker is seeking customers for a product stemming from its purchase of Nuvia, the report said, adding that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings.

Last year, the chipmaker acquired Nuvia, a chip startup founded by Apple veterans, with plans to put the firm's technology into its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors.

Amazon confirmed that it has agreed to take a look at the offering, while Qualcomm said it does not comment on rumors and directed Reuters to its press release when it closed the Nuvia deal in March last year.

San Diego-based Qualcomm in July forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets, bracing for a difficult economy and a slowdown in smartphone demand that could hurt its mainstay handset chip business.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
awshardwarequalcommservers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026
Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Digital Nation

CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?