Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain

By on
Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain

Shows customers where their chips are.

Qualcomm is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain.

The company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks.

It has also used its wireless communication specialty to enter other markets where devices need to talk to the internet, such as automobiles and factories.

Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

Most of those trackers are made by third parties, but Qualcomm makes a few devices of its own, such as a tilt sensor that can be attached to utility poles to report whether they have toppled over during storms.

Qualcomm has already shipped hundreds of millions of the chips involved, which typically cost less than US$10 (A$15) each, Jeff Torrance, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm's smart connected systems business, told Reuters in an interview.

The software service aims to let Qualcomm customers program their chips from one central spot, with updates sent to the chips over the air.

The service also aims to make better use of the data from the chips.

Torrance said Qualcomm's software will connect to other cloud-based such as Microsoft's Dynamics 365 service, which corporations use to keep tabs on their inventory and supplies.

Companies could use the two systems to build things like virtual dashboards that show where all of a firm's inventory is at a given moment.

Qualcomm did not publicly announce pricing for the new service, but it represents a push to make more money off its chips by charging when the chip is sold then for cloud-based services using the chip afterward.

"We believe there's value in the chip and in the cloud service," Torrance told Reuters.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloudqualcommsoftwarestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Perspecitves on technology skill development
Perspecitves on technology skill development
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
Business Case for Upskilling
Business Case for Upskilling

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Department of Customer Service CIO steps down

NSW Department of Customer Service CIO steps down
Finance CIO unpacks errors made in parliamentary SAP rollout

Finance CIO unpacks errors made in parliamentary SAP rollout
Super Retail Group pumps $10 million into loyalty and personalisation

Super Retail Group pumps $10 million into loyalty and personalisation
CBA remains focused on digital

CBA remains focused on digital

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?