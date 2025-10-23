QLD government retires CISO position title

The Queensland government has renamed its chief information security officer position to general manager, cyber security following a months-long search to fill the executive role.

In June, the state government appointed deputy CISO Adam Smith as the interim whole-of-government CISO, after Rob Champion retired from the role following seven years at the department.

Now, four months later, the department has posted a job listing for a job titled ‘general manager, cyber security’ on the state’s Smart Jobs website.

“The chief information security officer (CISO) has been renamed to general manager, cyber security to align with role titles across the department,” a Department of Customer Services, Open Data and Small and Family Business spokesperson told iTnews.

“Responsibilities of the CISO will continue to be performed by the general manager, cyber security and the position will continue to report to the Deputy Director-General, Data and Digital Government.”

Smith remains acting as the interim CISO, and will continue in the position until a permanent replacement is recruited.

Shortly after Champion’s departure in June, the Queensland government tabled a massive $1 billion spend on uplifting its whole-of-government systems, aiming to unify systems and investments across 19 departments.