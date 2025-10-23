QLD government retires CISO position title

By
Follow google news

Amid months-long search for new cyber security chief.

The Queensland government has renamed its chief information security officer position to general manager, cyber security following a months-long search to fill the executive role. 

QLD government retires CISO position title

In June, the state government appointed deputy CISO Adam Smith as the interim whole-of-government CISO, after Rob Champion retired from the role following seven years at the department.  

Now, four months later, the department has posted a job listing for a job titled ‘general manager, cyber security’ on the state’s Smart Jobs website. 

“The chief information security officer (CISO) has been renamed to general manager, cyber security to align with role titles across the department,” a Department of Customer Services, Open Data and Small and Family Business spokesperson told iTnews. 

“Responsibilities of the CISO will continue to be performed by the general manager, cyber security and the position will continue to report to the Deputy Director-General, Data and Digital Government.” 

Smith remains acting as the interim CISO, and will continue in the position until a permanent replacement is recruited. 

Shortly after Champion’s departure in June, the Queensland government tabled a massive $1 billion spend on uplifting its whole-of-government systems, aiming to unify systems and investments across 19 departments. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisogovernmentqueenslandqueensland dcssecuritytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB elevates technology modernisation leader

NAB elevates technology modernisation leader
Aware Super moves AI closer with CEO's remit

Aware Super moves AI closer with CEO's remit
ANZ Banking Group appoints group CIO

ANZ Banking Group appoints group CIO
Qld department elevates transformation lead to CIO

Qld department elevates transformation lead to CIO
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?