Qld government digitises more licence credentials

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Adds two new road user cohorts to its app.

The Queensland government has added more types of accreditation into its digital licence app, benefitting about 21,500 people.

Qld government digitises more licence credentials

The latest cohorts to have their licences digitised in the app are 15,000 traffic controllers and more than 6500 dangerous goods drivers.

That builds on the integration of Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) licences into the app, covering nine licence types and 105,000 tradies, last month.

The government said that the app now covered 19 digital credentials and had been “adopted by more than 1.3 million Queenslanders.”

“Our goal is to provide Queenslanders with flexible, modern options for accessing government services, whether they choose digital or traditional methods,” minister for customer services and open data Steve Minnikin said in a statement.

“Traffic controllers and dangerous goods drivers play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of Queensland’s roads and economy. 

“Digitising their licences ensures they can manage their credentials with greater ease and security.” 

The government said it would continue adding credential types to the app.

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