Qld gov to create its own quantum and advanced tech strategy

By on
In partnership with universities and industry.

The Queensland Government has plans to develop a quantum and advanced technologies strategy in partnership with universities and industry as it tries to keep future tech jobs and skills in the state.

The strategy is expected to be delivered by the end of this year and aims to create more high value technology jobs, while building on the work of the national quantum strategy that was released in May.

Announced Friday, the new state-based strategy intends to “support commercialisation of research and intellectual property in Queensland to keep high-value jobs in Queensland rather than going offshore”.

The state government said quantum technologies “have applications across renewable energy, critical minerals, batteries, medicine and defence’.

The strategy also aims to progress the state's research in compound semiconductors, photonics and quantum technologies.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said if the state can “develop production facilities for advanced technologies in Queensland, we can commercialise research and IP here instead of seeing it go offshore”.

University of Queensland vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said that “quantum technologies promise to help address national and global challenges.”

“We are already an important training ground for the next generation of quantum scientists and the strategy will help create a pipeline of talent to ensure continued excellence for the years to come,” Terry said.

