Qld gov says students, staff caught in Canvas cyber incident

By
Follow google news

"Early advice" suggests limited data fields compromised.

The Queensland government says that students and staff working or studying at state schools since 2020 may have been caught up in a breach of global education systems vendor, Instructure.

Qld gov says students, staff caught in Canvas cyber incident

QLearn, the state's digital learning management platform, is backed by Instructure’s Canvas, which was recently targeted by a well-known threat group.

A case study published by the vendor states that QLearn is used by “1264 K-12 schools, their 572,160 students [and by] 73,000-plus teaching staff.”

Queensland's education minister John-Paul Langbroek said in a statement that a limited number of data fields are thought to have been affected.

“Early advice is students and staff working or studying at Education Queensland schools since 2020 … have been affected,” Langbroek said.

“Advice at this stage is names, email addresses and school locations have been compromised in the international data breach. 

“No evidence of passwords, dates of birth or financial information being accessed in the data breach.”

Langbroek said that school principals are “in the process of contacting families and teachers to advise them of the breach.”

Earlier today, iTnews reported that multiple institutions including RMIT University, UTS, TasTAFE Tasmania and Western Sydney University were urgently assessing their potential exposure to the incident.

TasTAFE said that Canvas’ owner Instructure first notified of the cyber incident on May 2. However, it said that yesterday the vendor provided further details, advising “that a criminal third party” was involved.

Universities and schools worldwide have made similar disclosures.

Given the breadth of potential exposures, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness is now also involved.

"My team is coordinating efforts to respond and understand what Australian data may be impacted," McGuinness wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"We are in the early stages of assessing the impacts, and I will share further updates as we gain a better understanding of the incident."

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
canvaseducationgovernmentinstructurelmsqlearnqueenslandsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Building AI-powered Search Experiences
Building AI-powered Search Experiences
Shining a Light in the Dark: Observability and Security
Shining a Light in the Dark: Observability and Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
'Copy Fail' Linux privesc bug lay dormant in kernel since 2017

'Copy Fail' Linux privesc bug lay dormant in kernel since 2017
Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach

Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach
Defender yanks root certs as Windows updates blocks backups

Defender yanks root certs as Windows updates blocks backups
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?