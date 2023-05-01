Qld gov invests $200 million to bridge digital gap

The Queensland Government is investing $200 million over the next three years to develop the state’s digital economy while also boosting digital connectivity.

The state wants to accelerate its digital capabilities and will do so under a new digital economy strategy [pdf] and three-year action plan [pdf].

The intent is to fast-track the state's digital economy and ensure businesses are able to best capitalise on digital opportunities.

Another aim of the program is to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are linked through digitally-enhanced industries and communities.

It’s anticipated the combined plans will close the digital divide through promoting access, affordability and ability so that all Queenslanders can enjoy the economic and social benefits of a digitally-enabled economy.

It will also push for modern digital government services and boost connectivity for regional areas via delivering digital infrastructure needed to better connect communities.

Digital economy minister Leeanne Enoch said the “digital economy is the single most important driver of innovation, competitiveness, and growth.”

Enoch said the new strategy will “improve access to digital technology and power everything from commercial opportunities to social connection, education, employment and accessing healthcare."

She added the investment is about “boosting our regions through better digital infrastructure and improving the digital experience of businesses, their customers and residents across the state.”