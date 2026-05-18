Qld gov backs technology projects with at least $340m

The Queensland government will release at least $256 million from a ‘digital fund’ for technology projects as part of its latest state budget.

The funding is earmarked for a number of uses, from system modernisation through to new hardware investment.

iTnews has also calculated at least $85 million in additional funding for technology projects that appears to come from sources outside of the ‘Queensland Government Digital Fund’.

From the digital fund, a $47.3 million investment will go towards a clinical imaging informatics systems replacement project.

“This will improve real time access to centralised patient imaging information to support clinicians to make data driven decisions,” the government said.

Another significant investment is $37.2 million over two years “to implement enterprise asset

management and finance solutions to retire QBuild’s ageing legacy system.”

QBuild is a commercial business unit that plays a role in the construction, maintenance and repair of essential public infrastructure.

The third largest allocation - $36.9 million, albeit over four years - will go towards “critical digital water systems”.

Other sizable projects address pathology information systems, corporate ERP, high-performance computing (HPC) and data platforms.

The full list of projects or technology efforts to receive funding in the latest state budget is: