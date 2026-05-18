Qld gov backs technology projects with at least $340m

The Queensland government will release at least $256 million from a ‘digital fund’ for technology projects as part of its latest state budget.
The funding is earmarked for a number of uses, from system modernisation through to new hardware investment.
iTnews has also calculated at least $85 million in additional funding for technology projects that appears to come from sources outside of the ‘Queensland Government Digital Fund’.
From the digital fund, a $47.3 million investment will go towards a clinical imaging informatics systems replacement project.
“This will improve real time access to centralised patient imaging information to support clinicians to make data driven decisions,” the government said.
Another significant investment is $37.2 million over two years “to implement enterprise asset
management and finance solutions to retire QBuild’s ageing legacy system.”
QBuild is a commercial business unit that plays a role in the construction, maintenance and repair of essential public infrastructure.
The third largest allocation - $36.9 million, albeit over four years - will go towards “critical digital water systems”.
Other sizable projects address pathology information systems, corporate ERP, high-performance computing (HPC) and data platforms.
The full list of projects or technology efforts to receive funding in the latest state budget is:
- $47.3 million for the replacement of Queensland Health’s Clinical Imaging Informatics Systems to “improve real time access to centralised patient imaging information to support clinicians to make data-driven decisions.”
- $37.2 million over three years for QBuild to “implement enterprise asset management and finance solutions” to retire an ageing legacy system.
- $36.9 million over four years for “critical digital water systems to allow easier water trading and improve customer experience.”
- $30.5 million over three years for the first stage of replacing “Pathology Queensland’s legacy Laboratory Information System.”
- $28.1 million for a corporate enterprise SAP re-platforming project in Health “to ensure continuity of essential services, including providing payroll for approximately 130,000 staff and supply chain operations across the health services.”
- $26.7 million over four years for “high-performance computing and data platforms” used for “large scale and complex data analytics underpinning robust, science-based decision making on issues affecting essential government services including water security, drought and natural disaster response, city planning, agriculture industry productivity, biodiversity protection and land management.”
- $20.4 million in 2026-27 to CITEC, the state government’s primary ICT services provider, covering a range of projects including an $8.1 million replacement of its “existing data storage service solution” and a $1.8 million refresh of “existing connectivity equipment.”
- $18.4 million over two years for the Queensland Digital Licence application and service portal “to enhance, promote the service, and maintain security and integrity of the service portal.”
- $15.2 million in 2025-26 for the Queensland Building and Construction Commission’s digital transformation roadmap to modernise systems.
- $10.8 million “for information and communications technology” at Queensland Police.
- $10.6 million over four years and $3.7 million a year ongoing to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for “additional digital functionality to deliver faster access to justice.”
- $8.8 million in 2025-26 “for the replacement of the Forest Sales Management Information System to calculate supply volumes and royalties from timber and quarry sales.”
- $6.5 million over two years to maintain and enhance the Queensland Digital Identity.
- $6.1 million over two years to Queensland Police “to replace the Disaster Event Management System and support more effective critical decision-making and responses during disaster events.”
- $5.7 million over two years for “a unified and contemporary case management system for both Disability Worker Screening Services and Blue Card Services.
- $5 million over two years to deliver cyber security and technology initiatives throughout Queensland. An additional $10 million will be “met internally” by the Department of Customer Services, Open Data and Small and Family Business.
- $3.8 million over three years to Queensland Police “for the latest drone and surveillance technology capable of rapid launch and operating in difficult terrain.”
- $3.3 million over two years for a digital archiving program at Queensland State Archives.
- $3 million “to continue the delivery of the replacement fire communications centre at Cairns.”
- $2 million in 2026-27 “to implement a vaccine management system upgrade” that, in part, will “enable online ordering for Queensland’s immunisation service providers.”
- $1.5 million to the Department of State Development, Planning and Infrastructure, covering a number of items including a “whole-of-government capital program information management system.”
- $361,000 in 2026-27 to design a centralised intelligence hub to “proactively identify people who should not be working with children, by linking, analysing and acting on diverse sources of intelligence.”
- Unknown additional funding to modernise the Transport Registration and Integrated Licensing System.